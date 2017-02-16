Attorney says Darrelle Revis was assaulted by attackers

Darrelle Revis is facing charges of robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault for a fight that took place over the weekend, but his attorney has a much different account of events than police.

Pittsburgh police sent out a statement on Thursday explaining the pending charges facing Revis. In their statement, they say they were dispatched to a corner where two men were knocked unconscious. The men were allegedly knocked out by Revis and a friend.

Police say one of the young men spotted Revis, a Pittsburgh native, and began recording their encounter on his cell phone. Revis allegedly snatched the camera out of the man’s hand to delete the video, and a scuffle ensued after the phone was thrown into the street. The two men allegedly were knocked out.

Revis’ attorney Blaine Jones has a different account of what happened, and he says Revis was a victim. Here is his statement of what happened:

“Mr. Revis came home to Pittsburgh this past weekend to visit family and friends. During that time Mr. Revis went by a location in the Southside that he is in the process of developing. Mr. Revis was physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least 5 people. Mr. Revis feared for his safety and retreated from the aggressors. Mr. Revis was not arrested after this incident. Mr. Revis sought medical attention as a result of the aforementioned attack.”

Here is a video of him talking about it:

Jones also talked with NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and gave more details about what they say happened. He paints Revis as the victim of the others.