Austin Seferian-Jenkins is sober, has not drunk alcohol since January

Austin Seferian-Jenkins could be in for a big season after changing around his life.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round pick has a history of drinking problems that have led to two DUIs in his life. One came while he was in college at Washington, and the other occurred in Sept. last year, leading to the tight end’s release by the Bucs. The New York Jets ending up picking him up, and he played in seven games for them.

Seferian-Jenkins is taking big steps in his life and told ESPN’s Rich Cimini that he sought treatment in January for his alcohol problem. He has not consumed alcohol since Jan. 21.

“Even since I stopped drinking, it’s been a transformation,” Seferian-Jenkins told ESPN’s Cimini. “It really has changed my life. I just try to win one day at a time. I’ve won 129 days and I’m going to continue to win however many more days. It’s been a blessing.”

Seferian-Jenkins realized that his drinking was interfering with his life and preventing him from reaching his full potential. Over the offseason, he moved in with his agent and began a better fitness and diet program that has seen him get in better shape.

The tight end has always had potential, but he has not lived up to it so far. Still, at 24, there is plenty of time for Seferian-Jenkins to turn around his career, especially now that he seems motivated to do so. He has 55 catches for 713 yards and seven touchdowns in 25 career games.