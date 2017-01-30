Bart Hubbuch fired by NY Post for anti-Trump tweets

Veteran sports writer Bart Hubbuch was fired by the New York Post last week for sending some anti-Donald Trump tweets.

Hubbuch shared the news on his Twitter profile Monday:

An important status update: pic.twitter.com/kjZVOWjoRr — Bart Hubbuch (@BartHubbuch) January 31, 2017

WEEI also confirmed the news by talking with the Post.

Sad news: @BartHubbuch is out of work. Contacted NY Post, editor told me they "no longer have a business relationship" with Hubbach. — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) January 28, 2017

Hubbuch received attention for grouping Trump’s inauguration with Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in a since-deleted tweet.

Hubbuch later apologized for the tweet insincerely, and now he has been fired.

This likely was not the first strike for Hubbuch, whose Twitter account was suspiciously quiet for a while after some anti-Trump tweets on election day.