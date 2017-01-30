Ad Unit
Monday, January 30, 2017

Bart Hubbuch fired by NY Post for anti-Trump tweets

January 30, 2017
by Larry Brown

Veteran sports writer Bart Hubbuch was fired by the New York Post last week for sending some anti-Donald Trump tweets.

Hubbuch shared the news on his Twitter profile Monday:

WEEI also confirmed the news by talking with the Post.

Hubbuch received attention for grouping Trump’s inauguration with Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in a since-deleted tweet.

Hubbuch later apologized for the tweet insincerely, and now he has been fired.

This likely was not the first strike for Hubbuch, whose Twitter account was suspiciously quiet for a while after some anti-Trump tweets on election day.


