Bart Scott rips Marcell Dareus for Rex Ryan criticism

Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott is not having some of the criticisms of Rex Ryan.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus criticized Ryan’s defensive scheme as “too much detail” after the head coach was fired last week. Scott, who spent the vast majority of his playing career in Ryan-led defenses in Baltimore and New York, went to town on those comments.

“That might sum the whole thing up – because that’s the guy that you gave $100 million,” Scott told CBS Sports Radio’s The DA Show. “Instead of reading his play book, he was too busy lighting up. Are you serous? First of all, I’ve been in this system my entire career. Eleven years, I’ve been in this system. As a defensive lineman, you only have like four (or five) fronts. Man, if you can’t remember five fronts, I don’t know what to tell you, bro. We can’t put the play book in crayon.

“I’ve had teammates that were special needs in high school and college. I played with at least four teammates that were dyslexic and they picked it up. So Marcell Dareus needs to be reevaluated. I don’t know what his Wonderlic was, but for him to say that defense was complicated, I don’t know.”

Scott is referring to Dareus’s multiple suspensions under the league’s drug policy, which is kind of a low blow. Clearly, though, Scott has pretty strong feelings about Ryan and his scheme if he’s willing to go there.