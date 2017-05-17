Battery case against Caleb Brantley dismissed

The battery case brought against former Florida Gators DL Caleb Brantley has been dismissed by Gainesville’s state attorney’s office due to insufficient evidence.

Brantley, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in April, was involved in an incident with a woman on April 13. There has been a dispute over Brantley’s role in the incident.

A first Gainesville police report described Brantley as a victim and said that he was punched by a female student. A second police report accused Brantley of punching the woman and knocking her unconscious. A security guard also said in a sworn statement that Brantley was punched by the woman and responded by pushing her away.

Brantley ended up falling in the draft due to the legal issue he was facing. The Browns took him in the sixth round. He had been projected to go much higher prior to the incident.