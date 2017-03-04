Bears, Alshon Jeffery reportedly open to reunion

Alshon Jeffery may be a free agent, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t return to Chicago.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said on Saturday that Jeffery’s agent and the Bears had a positive meeting and are both more than open to a reunion.

The #Bears and FA WR Alshon Jeffery's agent had a positive meeting today, I'm told. Both sides are more than open to a reunion…. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2017

Jeffery has been limited the past two seasons by injuries and a suspension but is viewed as one of the top wide receivers in the free agent class that also includes DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. He was frustrated with the Bears’ offense last season, but then expressed confidence in their ability to contend in 2017.

In addition to the Bears, Jeffery is expected to receive heavy interest from these three teams.