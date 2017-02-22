Report: Bears likely to cut Jay Cutler, focus on trading for Jimmy Garoppolo

The Chicago Bears would love to trade quarterback Jay Cutler this offseason, and I would like to make $1 million by the end of the week. According to one report, the former is about as likely as the latter.

While the Bears have all but committed to getting rid of Cutler, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports said this week that is is a “virtual certainty” that they will not be able to trade him. Cutler, who will turn 34 in April, is coming off a season in which he appeared in just five games due to injury. He threw just four touchdown passes compared to five interceptions during those games, and at one point he was set to lose his starting job to Brian Hoyer if Hoyer did not get hurt himself.

The Bears have already paid Cutler the $54 million he was guaranteed as part of the seven-year, $126.7 million deal he signed back in 2014. He is scheduled to make roughly $18 million per season through 2020, when he will be 36. Why would any team take on that contract?

If and when Cutler is released, La Canfora speculates he will have to settle for a contract similar to the one-year, $12 million deal Ryan Fitzpatrick signed with the New York Jets last offseason. Teams aren’t exactly going to be breaking down the door to sign Cutler as a starting quarterback.

Consider Chicago’s situation with Cutler basic housekeeping. Once that is completed, they are reportedly planning to turn their focus toward Jimmy Garoppolo, though the price for the New England Patriots backup is said to be quite high. Are the Bears willing to trade the No. 3 overall pick in the draft for him? It may not be as crazy as you think.