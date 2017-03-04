Bears expected to push for Mike Glennon

Who pegged Mike Glennon as an object of desire this offseason?

Glennon, who has been sitting behind Jameis Winston on the bench in Tampa Bay the past two seasons, is going to have suitors as a free agent this offseason.

Reporters are saying the expectation is the Bears will push for him and likely land him.

Here’s what the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud said Saturday:

From what I heard at the NFL combine, the Bears will be the team that pushes hardest for QB Mike Glennon. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 4, 2017

Tony Pauline also wrote that the Jets will push for Glennon but many expect the QB to sign with Chicago:

“Sources close to the situation tell me the New York Jets plan to make a big push for quarterback Mike Glennon once free agency begins on March 9. With that being said, the vast majority of people in Indianapolis believe Glennon will be wearing a Chicago Bears uniform in 2017,” Pauline wrote on Draft Analyst.

Glennon, 27, was a third-round pick by the Bucs in 2013. He has thrown for 30 touchdowns and 15 interceptions during his NFL career. He saw significant action as a starter in 2013.