Bears fans have clever way of calling for John Fox’s firing

Many Chicago Bears fans have lost patience with head coach John Fox, and they’ve come up with a clever way to call for his firing.

One Bears fan in the crowd during the team’s blowout loss at Philadelphia on Sunday displayed a sign depicting the logo of well-known web browser Firefox as their means of calling for Fox’s firing.

It’s a pretty good in-joke, and it might take some time for some people to get it, but you have to tip your cap to how clever this one is.

The Bears are struggling mightily, and given the reported tension that existed between Fox and the front office, it seems like those fans might get their wish come season’s end.