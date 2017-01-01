Bears reportedly plan on retaining John Fox

The Chicago Bears will reportedly give John Fox a third year to try and turn it around.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears intend to retain Fox and the majority of his staff despite what has so far been a three-win season in 2016.

Chicago higher-ups are willing to give Fox the benefit of the doubt after a number of things happened out of his control, namely the fact that the team has 19 players on injured reserve, a number of whom were expected to be significant contributors.

This comes as no surprise, as the Bears never seemed all that interested in searching for another head coach. They’ll hope better health and a new quarterback can allow them to turn things around in 2017.