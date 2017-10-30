Bears say Zach Miller had successful surgery on knee

Emergency surgery on Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller’s knee was a success, according to the team.

The Bears released a statement on Monday confirming that Miller underwent “urgent vascular surgery” after suffering the gruesome injury on Sunday in New Orleans, and that the tight end remains hospitalized for observation after the completion of the operation.

Update from the Chicago Bears on status of TE Zach Miller. pic.twitter.com/zJUf9W8Hh3 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 30, 2017

It was reported earlier Monday that Miller’s emergency surgery was required in order to save his entire leg. Hopefully, the successful operation means he will avoid the worst-case scenario and allows for an eventual full recovery, even if his football career ends up being up in the air.