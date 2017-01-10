Bears sign Rueben Randle to reserve/futures contract

The Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have signed wide receiver Rueben Randle to a reserve/futures contract.

Randle, a second-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2012 NFL Draft, appeared in 64 games (33 starts) over his first four seasons, hauling in 188 receptions for 2,644 yards and 20 touchdowns. But after his work ethic was called into question following the 2015 season, the Giants allowed Randle to exit via free agency.

It didn’t take Randle long to find a new job, going the (other) Steve Smith route and signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, like Smith before him, the grass wasn’t exactly greener on the other side and Randle didn’t escape the team’s finals cuts.

Despite being only 25 years of age and with a solid NFL resume, Randle went unsigned for the remainder of the year.

With Chicago, Randle will have another opportunity to rekindle his career and shake the stereotype that he’s a lazy route runner who lacks a strong work ethic. With the Bears in need of additional talent at the position, it could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the LSU product. Assuming, of course, a year out of football properly motivated him.

The mere fact that Randle accepted a futures deal shows just how far he’s fallen.