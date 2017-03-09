Bears to release Jay Cutler per his request

The Chicago Bears seemingly have no room for Jay Cutler on their roster, and it sounds like they have finally decided to let the veteran quarterback explore other options.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Cutler asked the team to release him on Thursday morning, and his request will be granted.

Bears are releasing QB Jay Cutler, per sources. Cutler asked for and was granted his release this morning. Now a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Schefter also notes that there is only one team with known interest in Cutler at this point.

For now, the list of teams with a potential interest in Jay Cutler starts with…the New York Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

The Bears are set to sign Mike Glennon for a pretty penny, and they could also look to draft a quarterback. Cutler’s relationship with head coach John Fox appeared to be deteriorating last season, so it was only a matter of time before the two sides finally went their separate ways.

Cutler will turn 34 next month. He appeared in just five games last season due to injury and finished with five interceptions compared to only four touchdown passes.