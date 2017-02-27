Report: Bears won’t franchise tag Alshon Jeffery again

If the Chicago Bears plan to bring back Alshon Jeffery next season, they are reportedly going to do it by way of a long-term contract extension.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Bears are not expected to use the franchise tag on Jeffery for a second straight season. The 27-year-old receiver played under the tag in 2016 and earned $14.599 million.

The franchise tag is projected to pay wide receivers $15.78 million in 2017, but the Bears would need to pay Jeffery 120 percent of his previous year’s if they tag him a second time. That means using the tag on Jeffery again would cost around $17.5 million guaranteed for one season, which seems like a lot for a guy who has missed 11 games over the past two seasons due to various injuries.

When healthy, Jeffery is easily one of the best receivers in the NFL. He caught 52 passes for 821 yards in just 12 games last season, though he was limited to two touchdowns. Durability is always the biggest concern with the former South Carolina star.

Jeffery should attract plenty of attention on the free agent market, and he may have to walk back his bold guarantee about the Bears if he signs with another team.