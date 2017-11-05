Ben McAdoo leaves open possibility of benching Eli Manning

The New York Giants were destroyed by the Los Angeles Rams at home on Sunday, and Ben McAdoo was so frustrated afterwards that he put everyone on notice — including Eli Manning.

McAdoo said following the 51-17 blowout loss to the Rams that he would look to get some players reps. He was asked whether that the quarterback position, and he said “that includes everybody.”

Woah Ben McAdoo on if making changes includes the quarterback "That includes everybody." #DavisWebb — Shaun Morash (@MrazCBS) November 5, 2017

Ben McAdoo just opened the door for the Giants possibly switching to QB Davis Webb in the second half of the season. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 5, 2017

Manning was 20 of 36 for 220 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He’s passed for 1,820 yards in eight games, along with 12 touchdowns, six interceptions, and five fumbles. He’s also been playing with many of his receivers, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, out due to injuries.

The interesting questions is whether the Giants would consider giving Davis Webb some action amid a 1-7 season. Webb was a third-round pick by the Giants out of Cal. He was inactive for Sunday’s game and has not played this season. Geno Smith is the team’s backup and got into the game Sunday, going 0-for-2.