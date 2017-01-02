Ben McAdoo not concerned about Giants partying

If Ben McAdoo has any concerns about some of his players partying in Miami Sunday night/Monday morning, he certainly isn’t saying so publicly.

When asked about a group of the New York Giants’ wide receivers partying in Miami after beating Washington on Sunday, McAdoo just made it clear that his players have the day off from work.

“Players are off until tomorrow morning,” McAdoo said via the New York Daily News.

McAdoo was also asked if the players could be disciplined for being out late and partying and essentially said the players were free to do their thing.

“The players are off,” McAdoo said. “They are not working.”

The Giants beat Washington 19-10 in an afternoon game to finish 11-5. Later that night, a handful of their receivers were seen partying at LIV, a famous nightclub in Miami. Even though their activities were highly publicized, they’re not breaking any rules, which is why McAdoo does not appear concerned. But get prepared to hear a lot about this if the Giants lose to the Packers in the playoffs.