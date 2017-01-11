Ben McAdoo calls reports of Giants’ plane trashing ‘bull—-‘

New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo had a rather strong reaction to reports that his team had trashed a plane returning from Green Bay.

There were allegations Sunday that the Giants left their plane in such disarray that it required a significant delay to clean things up. McAdoo had a very simple response to that in an interview with Mike Francesa on WFAN.

Coach McAdoo on the plane destroying reports: "It was Bull—-." — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoWFAN) January 11, 2017

There’s definitely been a difference in opinion here, as several people associated with the team have also publicly denied the story. The people who were actually privy to what happened on the plane seem to be in agreement that, whatever happened, the team didn’t have anything to do with it.