Ben McAdoo discusses Giants’ ‘brutally honest’ team meeting

New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo has made another desperate attempt to stop the bleeding of his 1-8 team.

McAdoo said Wednesday that he and the team had a “brutally honest” meeting on Wednesday, with the hope of salvaging something from the final seven games of the season.

Ben McAdoo said he “had a lot non, hard, honest meeting” with his players this morning.Said they were “brutally honest” with each other. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 15, 2017

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie — who walked out on the team earlier in the season — did not seem particularly moved by the meeting.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on the McAdoo meeting: “It would’ve helped to do it earlier, but at least it got done.” https://t.co/QqgKXX4MaX — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 15, 2017

There are indications that McAdoo has lost at least part of the locker room, and responses like Rodgers-Cromartie’s will do nothing to dissuade anyone from thinking that. He’s probably on his last legs as the Giants’ coach.