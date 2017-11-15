pixel 1
header
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Ben McAdoo discusses Giants’ ‘brutally honest’ team meeting

November 15, 2017
by Grey Papke

Ben McAdoo

New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo has made another desperate attempt to stop the bleeding of his 1-8 team.

McAdoo said Wednesday that he and the team had a “brutally honest” meeting on Wednesday, with the hope of salvaging something from the final seven games of the season.

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie — who walked out on the team earlier in the season — did not seem particularly moved by the meeting.

There are indications that McAdoo has lost at least part of the locker room, and responses like Rodgers-Cromartie’s will do nothing to dissuade anyone from thinking that. He’s probably on his last legs as the Giants’ coach.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus