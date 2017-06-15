Ben McAdoo changes oft-mocked hairstyle to slick look

Ben McAdoo may really be turning into “Benny with the Good Hair.”

McAdoo is entering his second season as the New York Giants’ head coach, and he’s doing so with a new ‘do. Take a look at the head coach’s new slicked-back hairstyle:

Ben McAdoo coming out with a FRESH cut at OTAs. ( via @JordanRaanan) pic.twitter.com/LwFyJBZgHf — 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 13, 2017

Yes, Ben McAdoo said, #NYG players have noticed his new haircut (hairstyle?). "They're pushing me a little bit," he said. pic.twitter.com/5H5QZsAtmn — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) June 13, 2017

Ben McAdoo with a fresh cut. One reporter called it Pat Riley-esque. McAdoo said he's keeping it fresh. pic.twitter.com/VMzTItLRVu — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 13, 2017

This is a big development when you consider how much attention McAdoo’s hair received last year.

You may recall that New Jersey governor Chris Christie once mocked McAdoo’s hair and mustache while talking on a sports radio program. In response, McAdoo wore a “Benny with the Good Hair” T-shirt. The shirt is produced by Barstool Sports and is a play on the lyric from Beyonce’s “Lemonade” song talking about “Becky with the good hair,” only it features an image of McAdoo.

Now with his fresh Pat Riley styling, McAdoo is looking like Benny with the good hair.

H/T Barstool Sports