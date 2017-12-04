Ben Roethlisberger attributes brutal game to ‘AFC North football’

Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers was particularly brutal.

The game got off to an awful start when Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was knocked out while trying to make a tackle and taken to the hospital with a potential back injury. Much later in the game, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was carted off after a nasty blindside block. Antonio Brown also took a hard hit to the head from George Iloka.

Asked about the brutal nature of Monday’s game, Ben Roethlisberger attributed it to “AFC North football.”

Roethlisberger’s seeming nonchalant attitude towards the bruising game didn’t sit well with many fans, who feel this is not good for the sport. Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green felt differently, as he said players need to take care of each other more.

A.J. Green on players needing to police the violence themselves on the field: "We need to take ownership. We need to take care of each other." — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 5, 2017

Roethlisberger is correct in noting that games between these teams — as well as the Ravens — feature bad blood and lots of big hits, some bordering on unsafe or illegal. He may be used to it, but the NFL might not want this to be the standard representing the game.