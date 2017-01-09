Report: Ben Roethlisberger ankle injury not considered serious

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was seen in a walking boot after Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, but he is reportedly not in danger of missing his team’s next playoff game.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Roethlisberger suffered an ankle injury that is not believed to be serious.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said he'd play on his injured ankle, and sources say it checked out OK. Doesn't seem to be a bad sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

Roethlisberger has vowed to be good to go against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round, and it’d be shocking if he went back on that.

While Roethlisberger’s injury history is long, he has played through his ailments more often than not. Despite what one former NFL linebacker might think, Big Ben is one of the toughest players in the league. There’s little chance Roethlisberger is going to sit out a playoff game.

Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports