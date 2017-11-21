Ben Roethlisberger hits back at those who say he does not care

Ben Roethlisberger has faced many questions about his heart and desire this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has a strong response for those critics.

The Steelers quarterback was a guest on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Tuesday and talked about his effort.

Roethlisberger, via @937theFan, taking issue w/ critics saying he didn't care anymore: "You don’t know me. I’m going to go out here and bust my butt every day and be limping with bruises and put my body and my family through this and not care? You’re absolutely nuts.” — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 22, 2017

Roethlisberger continuing to play and work hard for his team is a clear sign that he cares. But any questions about the subject are his doing.

Roethlisberger stoked retirement rumors when he said over the offseason that he wasn’t sure if he would return. Then he also made a comment after a bad game about not having it anymore. If he weren’t so equivocal about his future, maybe people wouldn’t have these questions.