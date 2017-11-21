pixel 1
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Ben Roethlisberger hits back at those who say he does not care

November 21, 2017
by Larry Brown

Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger has faced many questions about his heart and desire this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has a strong response for those critics.

The Steelers quarterback was a guest on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Tuesday and talked about his effort.

Roethlisberger continuing to play and work hard for his team is a clear sign that he cares. But any questions about the subject are his doing.

Roethlisberger stoked retirement rumors when he said over the offseason that he wasn’t sure if he would return. Then he also made a comment after a bad game about not having it anymore. If he weren’t so equivocal about his future, maybe people wouldn’t have these questions.

