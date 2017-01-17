Ben Roethlisberger ‘disappointed’ in Antonio Brown over video

Antonio Brown may be one of the best players on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he’s not exactly Mr. Popular in the team’s locker room right now.

The Steelers wide receiver live broadcast the team’s celebration after their playoff win over the Chiefs Sunday night on Facebook Live. That led to a headline-generating situation because Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called the Patriots A-holes while addressing his team (full story here).

Tomlin has already blasted Brown for the video, and now his quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is also sharing his disappointment with the receiver.

“It’s an unfortunate situation that we’ve got to deal with right now,” Roethlisberger told 93-7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. “That’s a sacred place where things are said and hugs and tears, and it’s kind of a special place. So a little disappointed with AB for that. Coach talks and then I talk, and you just don’t want everyone to know what’s going on in there with the family. And also, I wish AB would have been listening to Coach and myself instead of being on the other side of the locker room filming.”

The Steelers will take on the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Here is audio of Roethlisberger’s comments: