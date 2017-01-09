Ben Roethlisberger says foot feels ‘fine,’ wore walking boot as precaution

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s injury scare was just that.

Roethlisberger said Monday that he felt “fine” and his walking boot was purely precautionary and worn at the behest of the team.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said via email his right foot is fine. Said the team wanted him to wear a boot Sunday as a precaution … — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 9, 2017

This is no surprise. First, Roethlisberger is one of the toughest players in the NFL, and if he thinks he can play, he probably will. Beyond that, the injury doesn’t sound like it was ever all that serious. It was a bit of a brief scare, but all signs point to Roethlisberger being more than ready to go against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.