Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers want to get Martavis Bryant the ball

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wants to get disgruntled wide receiver Martavis Bryant into the offense more — but he won’t make any promises.

Roethlisberger admitted Wednesday that he wants to get Bryant the ball more, but it will require Bryant to put in the hard work as well to be on the same page.

“I’m not going to be a doctor and promise I’m going to save your life,” Roethlisberger said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m going to tell him if you’re on your details and we’re working together and I trust that you’re going to be where we’re supposed to be and you’re there, good things will happen.”

Roethlisberger does want to link up with Bryant as much as possible and find success with him.

“Hopefully, it’s lots of touchdown passes,” Roethlisberger said. “We need to get the ball to him, to everybody, we all need to score points. There are opportunities there. That’s why I told him to come talk to me. We’ve had opportunities with deep balls that were just missed whether it was me overthrowing him or it’s the Chicago game where he slows down a little bit or this last game where he doesn’t see the ball coming out of my hand.

“There are plays to be had. We just have to make them.”

Bryant has made clear that he’ll be happy — if he gets the ball. Roethlisberger’s retort seems to be that everyone wants Bryant to be successful, but it’s a two-way street.