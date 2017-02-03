Ben Roethlisberger: Patriots are Steelers’ ‘big brother’

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are not going to be happy with Ben Roethlisberger’s latest comments about the New England Patriots.

Roethlisberger joined Pittsburgh native John Calipari’s podcast recently and was asked whether there is hatred between the Patriots and Steelers. Roethlisberger said no.

“I’d say there’s more respect than a hatred,” Roethlisberger said as transcribed by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “There’s divisional hatred, Baltimore and us, Cincinnati and us, but I don’t think there’s a hatred there. We’ve played them now twice in my 13 years in the championship game, my rookie year and this year … obviously, they’ve gotten the better of us twice in the championship game and kind of had our number, so we’re like the little bother trying to keep up with the big brother in a sense.”

The Steelers have lost six of their last seven games against the Patriots, which accounts for Roethlisberger’s comments making his team subordinate to New England. But such a remark won’t sit well among those proud of what the Steelers have accomplished.

The Steelers are one of the greatest franchises in the NFL and have won six Super Bowls — more than any other team. As far as their fans are concerned, the team takes a backseat to nobody — and certainly not the Patriots.