Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Ben Roethlisberger leaves door open for retirement

January 24, 2017
by Larry Brown

Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger is only 34 and just led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the AFC Championship Game, but he apparently is starting to think about retirement.

During an interview with 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Roethlisberger apparently did not commit to playing next season.

Even though he did not definitively commit to playing next season, it sounds like Roethlisberger still expects to return.

Roethlisberger just completed his 13th season in the league. He’s taken a lot of hits and suffered many injuries during that time, including a knee injury this season. Yet Big Ben continues to play at a high level. He passed for 3,819 and 29 touchdowns in 14 regular season games this season.

Roethlisberger signed a 5-year, $99 million deal two years ago and is under contract with the Steelers through the 2019 season.


