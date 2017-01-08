Ben Roethlisberger in walking boot after suffering ankle injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t quite escape Sunday’s playoff win over the Miami Dolphins without a potentially serious injury.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was wearing a walking boot on his right foot after the 30-12 victory. Big Ben was injured when Cameron Wake landed on his ankle late in the game.

Cameron Wake just landed on Ben Roethlisberger;’s ankle with 4 1/2 minutes left and the Steelers up 18 points. He’s okay, but that’s insane. — Peter Schmuck (@SchmuckStop) January 8, 2017

Despite the injury, Roethlisberger pledged to be ready for next week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger didn't leave the win over #Dolphins unscathed. He left Heinz Field with a boot on his right leg. pic.twitter.com/bYmrUSbCi8 — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) January 8, 2017

This is a guy who needed just two weeks to come back from a knee injury that some originally feared would require surgery. While we don’t know much yet, expect him to gut it out against Kansas City unless it’s physically impossible.