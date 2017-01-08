Ad Unit
Ben Roethlisberger in walking boot after suffering ankle injury

January 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t quite escape Sunday’s playoff win over the Miami Dolphins without a potentially serious injury.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was wearing a walking boot on his right foot after the 30-12 victory. Big Ben was injured when Cameron Wake landed on his ankle late in the game.

Despite the injury, Roethlisberger pledged to be ready for next week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is a guy who needed just two weeks to come back from a knee injury that some originally feared would require surgery. While we don’t know much yet, expect him to gut it out against Kansas City unless it’s physically impossible.


