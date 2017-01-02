Report: Bengals hoping to trade AJ McCarron this offseason

There may no longer be room for more than one AJ on the Cincinnati roster.

According to a report by Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer on Monday, trading backup quarterback AJ McCarron is “part of the offseason itinerary” for the Bengals.

A McCarron deal is a part of the offseason itinerary. Matter of when, where and who will provide the most value. https://t.co/HddmcqkTMr — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 2, 2017

McCarron, 26, made just one appearance for Cincinnati in 2016 and has gotten only four total starts since being drafted by the Bengals in 2014. But he filled in nicely last season during the brief time that starting QB Andy Dalton was hurt, going 79-for-119 for 854 yards with six touchdowns.

We already know one quarterback-needy team that registered interest in McCarron last summer, so it remains to be seen if the market will heat up for him again this time around.