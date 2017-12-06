pixel 1
Bengals place rookie wide receiver John Ross on injured reserve

December 6, 2017
by Grey Papke

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross’s disappointing rookie season is officially over.

The Bengals placed Ross on injured reserve on Wednesday, with the rookie suffering an injury-plagued season in which he had just one touch.

Ross obviously has time to turn it around, but in terms of rookie seasons alone, he will go down as one of the year’s biggest busts. Even when he did play, he was getting publicly called out for his disappointing route-running, and it was clear he was a big disappointment to the coaching staff in his limited action.

