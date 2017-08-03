Ad Unit
Thursday, August 3, 2017

Bengals rookie Joe Mixon leaves practice after hurting foot

August 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon gave the Cincinnati Bengals a scare on Thursday when he left team drills with a foot injury.

Cincinnati Enquirer Bengals reporter Jim Owczarski shared the information about Mixon via Twitter:

Mixon took his pads off after hurting his foot and didn’t practice any longer, but a good sign for the team is he returned to watch practice.

Although he faced a lot of controversy prior to the draft because of his troubled past which included him punching a woman in the face and breaking bones, Mixon has been the talk of Bengals camp. He apparently has looked great and is expected to have a huge role in the team’s offense during his rookie season as long as his health permits.

