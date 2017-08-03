Bengals rookie Joe Mixon leaves practice after hurting foot

Joe Mixon gave the Cincinnati Bengals a scare on Thursday when he left team drills with a foot injury.

Cincinnati Enquirer Bengals reporter Jim Owczarski shared the information about Mixon via Twitter:

#Bengals second round pick Joe Mixon getting his left foot looked at on the sideline. Gingerly left team drills & didn't return. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) August 3, 2017

He came back for one play where he didn't have to move, then headed to the sideline. #Bengals — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) August 3, 2017

Mixon took his pads off after hurting his foot and didn’t practice any longer, but a good sign for the team is he returned to watch practice.

Mixon done for the day – shed his pads and is on a cart. #Bengals — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) August 3, 2017

Mixon put his shoe back on and walked back to the group of teammates to stand and watch practice. Good sign for #Bengals — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) August 3, 2017

Although he faced a lot of controversy prior to the draft because of his troubled past which included him punching a woman in the face and breaking bones, Mixon has been the talk of Bengals camp. He apparently has looked great and is expected to have a huge role in the team’s offense during his rookie season as long as his health permits.