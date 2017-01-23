Bengals issue statement on Pacman Jones video

The Cincinnati Bengals issued a statement on Monday about the Pacman Jones police officer video.

Pacman was arrested in early January for allegedly pushing and poking a man in the eye. He was charged with multiple misdemeanors and a felony. But that’s only half the story.

The other half came out on Monday when TMZ Sports released a video that shows Pacman cursing out an arresting officer and being extremely disrespectful.

“We are extremely disappointed with Adam’s behavior,” the Bengals said in a statement. “The behavior in the video is not what we expect from our players. The Club is aware that Adam has put forth his own apology, however, we also offer an apology to the public and to our loyal fans.”

Jones’ lawyers also put out a statement on behalf of their client, whom they say is “deeply remorseful for his behavior and conduct.”

Jones, 33, signed a three-year deal with the Bengals last March. He is due $6.3 million next season, so the Bengals could give some thought to cutting him after his behavior.

Long known for his off-field troubles which included a season-long suspension in 2007, Jones has managed to stay out of trouble off the field for the most part since joining the Bengals in 2010.