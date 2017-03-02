Bengals reportedly would want 2nd-round pick for AJ McCarron

A.J. McCarron has been a hot name this offseason for QB-needy teams. One serious question is whether or not the Bengals would be willing to part with him.

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Bengals would likely want at least a second-round pick for McCarron if they are to trade him. They also reportedly would be open to trading him within the division.

Cabot shared the information on McCarron because she was writing in the context of the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation.

The Browns are said to be pursuing a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. If they are unable to land him — and the Patriots reportedly want to keep him — they would look to Tyrod Taylor and then to possibly swing a trade with Cincinnati for McCarron.

The Browns are also considering North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky and Clemson QB Deshaun Watson with the No. 1 overall pick.