Sunday, December 3, 2017

Bill Belichick apologized to Bills coach for Gronk’s ‘bulls—‘ hit

December 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Rob Gronkowski dirty

The New England Patriots completely owned Rob Gronkowski’s dirty play during the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Gronk nailed Buffalo’s Tre’Davious White late in the game in a fit of frustration well after a play was over. There was no excuse for the play, other than stupidity and frustration.

Afterwards, Bill Belichick apologized to Bills head coach Sean McDermott for Gronk’s bulls— play.

Gronk apologized and said that’s not what he’s about and that the play came out of frustration.

Bills safety Micah Hyde was not happy about it and called it “dirty.” McDermott said there was no place in the game for a hit like that either.

Gronk is looking at a fine for the hit at minimum.

