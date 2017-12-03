Bill Belichick apologized to Bills coach for Gronk’s ‘bulls—‘ hit

The New England Patriots completely owned Rob Gronkowski’s dirty play during the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Gronk nailed Buffalo’s Tre’Davious White late in the game in a fit of frustration well after a play was over. There was no excuse for the play, other than stupidity and frustration.

What the hell are you doing, Gronk? pic.twitter.com/mZTgJA62eU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

Afterwards, Bill Belichick apologized to Bills head coach Sean McDermott for Gronk’s bulls— play.

Bill Belichick apologizes to Sean McDermott for the Gronk hit that gave Tre' White a concussion. Called it bull%^&*. pic.twitter.com/qfkBB9bgid — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) December 3, 2017

Gronk apologized and said that’s not what he’s about and that the play came out of frustration.

Bills safety Micah Hyde was not happy about it and called it “dirty.” McDermott said there was no place in the game for a hit like that either.

Gronk is looking at a fine for the hit at minimum.