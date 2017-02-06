Bill Belichick needs to change his boat’s name to ‘VII Rings’ now

One of the best parts about Bill Belichick winning a Super Bowl is that he needs to update his boat’s name accordingly. And after winning Super Bowl LI on Sunday night, the New England Patriots head coach says he’s more than happy to do so.

Belichick has a boat named “VI Rings” to reflect the amount of Super Bowl rings he’s won in his career (four as head coach of the Patriots prior to Sunday, and two as a coach on the New York Giants’ staff). He updated the boat’s name from “V Rings” after the Pats won the Super Bowl against Seattle two years ago. Here’s a look at it:

Belichick has 6 Super Bowl rings (2 with the Giants). It's gonna be such a hassle when he has to update the name of his boat. pic.twitter.com/sFLOX50K0t — Adam London (@ALondon5) January 26, 2017

On Monday, Belichick was asked about updating his boat’s name and said he’s working on it.

Belichick says he's already working on changing the name of his boat. "That's one of the highlights, for sure." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) February 6, 2017

Not much elicits a smile out of Bill Belichick, but that query does.