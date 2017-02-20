Bill Belichick officially updates boat’s name to ‘VII Rings’

Bill Belichick has officially updated his boat’s name to reflect the New England Patriots’ win in Super Bowl LI.

Belichick’s boat was originally named “V Rings” but was updated to “VI Rings” after the Pats beat the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Then after New England defeated Atlanta, there were questions about when he would update his boat’s name again.

Belichick wasted little time making the change.

Barstool Sports shared this photo of Belichick reportedly in Jupiter, Fla., with his updated boat name:

My friend Bill (Belichick) new boat VII Rings has hit the open water.Still the most arrogant cocky boat to ever sail the 7 seas. #belichick pic.twitter.com/lIedDN7mw1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 20, 2017

The title “VII Rings” represents the five Super Bowls Belichick has won as head coach of the Patriots and the two he won as an assistant with the New York Giants.

There’s no better way to sail the high seas than in a boat like that.