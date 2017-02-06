Bill Belichick bothered by suggestion that Deflategate motivated Tom Brady

Most people believe New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady played with some added motivation this season because of his four-game suspension, but one person who knows Brady a lot better than the rest of us finds that suggestion offensive.

Bill Belichick was asked on Monday if Deflategate gave Brady an extra boost en route to his fifth Super Bowl title, and the coach seemed bothered that people would think Brady had any room to work harder than he already does.

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick on the notion that Tom Brady was more motivated this year, post-suspension… Strong stuff. pic.twitter.com/j4eKawLrC6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2017

In other words, saying Brady worked harder this season because he was dragged through the mud by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would be implying the 39-year-old gave less than 100 percent effort in past seasons. Belichick sees Brady at work everyday, and he knows the quarterback is already maxed out in terms of preparation and motivation.

Brady always says that his favorite Super Bowl ring is “the next one,” and there’s no reason to think he can’t win another. Even if he isn’t quite as dominant in 2017, we can still expect reactions like this one from Belichick anytime his team leader is questioned.