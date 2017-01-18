Bill Belichick calls out Dion Lewis for recent fumbles

Bill Belichick used inclement to remind Dion Lewis to hold on to the football.

In the Patriots’ 34-16 victory over the Texans, Lewis scored three touchdowns. He had one rushing, one receiving, and Lewis also returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score. That was, obviously, the good. However, Lewis also fumbled twice, losing one of them. That was the not-so-good.

On Wednesday, the Patriots hit the practice field in preparation for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Steelers. As rain fell, Belichick used the opportunity to let Lewis know this would be a good time to work on securing the football.

As rain falls at practice, Bill Belichick shouts, "Great day to work on ball security, right Dion?" — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 18, 2017

Patriots in full pads today. Everybody present. Raining a bit here. Belichick: "Great day for ball-security!" Turns to Lewis. "Right, Dion?" — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 18, 2017

While the touchdowns were nice, possessions during the playoffs are of supreme value and it’s important to maximize each one. A fumble could prove to be costly. Thankfully for New England, they were able to comfortably get past the Texans despite Lewis’ fumble.

We have seen Patriots running backs disappear for stretches after losing the football so we know Belichick takes it seriously.

Lewis began the season on the Reserve/P.U.P. list after needing to have knee surgery. He made his debut in November and rushed for 283 yards during the regular season.