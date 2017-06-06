Bill Belichick dodges questions about Tom Brady concussion

Bill Belichick was asked on Tuesday if he has any thoughts on Tom Brady’s wife recently saying the All-Pro quarterback has suffered numerous concussions throughout his career, and you can probably guess how the coach responded.

While speaking to reporters before the New England Patriots kicked off their mandatory minicamp, Belichick was very vague and said the team will release its first injury report when it’s due.

“We file our reports in compliance with league guidelines,” he said, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Belichick was then asked if he thinks players have been more willing to self-report concussion-like symptoms in recent years. He wasn’t having any of that, either.

“You know, our medical staff really handles the injury situation with players,” the coach said. “Players don’t come to me and I don’t treat them for injuries. That’s not really my job. That’s what we have medical staff for.”

As you likely saw, Brady’s wife Gisele created some serious drama when she said in an interview that her husband sustained a concussion in 2016 and has suffered more than one in his career. Brady has never been listed on the official injury report with a concussion, and his agent later said the four-time Super Bowl MVP has never been diagnosed with one.

If you saw how Belichick reacted last year when peppered with injury questions (video here), you know he let reporters off easily on Tuesday.