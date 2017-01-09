Bill Belichick, girlfriend Linda Holliday caught sleeping on ferry to Nantucket

Given how many victories and championships he has won in his illustrious career, one might be inclined to think New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick never sleeps. That may be true when he’s at home, but we now know one place Belichick goes when he needs a little shut-eye.

With his team on a bye over the weekend, Belichick was spotted snoozing on the Nantucket ferry with his girlfriend Linda Holliday:

Belichick owns a home on the island of Nantucket, which is located about 25 miles off the coast of Massachusetts. If you’re a huge Larry David fans like LB and I, you may have heard of it in the HBO movie “Clear History.”

That may be Bill Belichick in the most human form you will ever see him. You just know he was watching film and studying for next weekend’s game on that laptop, but even the wicked need rest every now and then.

If we knew Belichick was going to fall asleep in public, we would have guessed it would have been more at a time like this. Even the most boring sports figures can surprise us sometimes — by being boring, I guess.

H/T Barstool Sports