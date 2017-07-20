NFL scout: Bill Belichick thinks Jimmy Garoppolo is ‘the next great one’

The New England Patriots stubbornly refused to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the offseason, and one NFL scout thinks he knows why.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the AFC scout told Mike Giardi of CSN New England that he thinks the Patriots’ refusal to deal Garoppolo is down to coach Bill Belichick believing he has the next great New England quarterback.

“He’s Bill Belichick. He doesn’t give a [damn] about what you, or me or anyone else thinks,” the scout said. “I know teams called about Garoppolo. I don’t believe they were ever given a realistic price. Why? To me, the answer is simple: Bill thinks he’s got the next great one. I watched his snaps. I think he can be that. [Garoppolo] has a great base, and his mechanics are close enough to [Brady] that you appreciate his willingness to learn and the coaching he’s gotten there.”

One team’s attempts to deal for Garoppolo were repeatedly rebuffed by the Patriots. Belichick is, quite obviously, a big believer.