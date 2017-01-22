Ad Unit
Bill Belichick kisses girlfriend Linda Holliday after win

January 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Bill Belichick Linda Holliday

How did Bill Belichick celebrate his seventh Super Bowl berth? By smooching his girlfriend, Linda Holliday.

The New England Patriots head coach was shown by CBS’ TV cameras in a good mood and celebrating after his Patriots beat the Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game. He gave a hug and kiss to Holliday, and the public display of affection was shown on TV.

That’s very unlike Belichick, who has mastered the art of publicly appearing to be a robot.


