Bill Belichick jabs at media for questions about OTAs

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn’t read much into performances at OTAs, and he made quite clear that he’s not a big fan of it when the media does so either.

Belichick went on an extended diatribe Friday when asked a question about wide receiver Austin Carr’s OTA performances, prodding them as “a pretty talented group of evaluators” and noting that the Patriots don’t draw extensive conclusions from such an environment due to the lack of real contact.

Belichick got a little tired of the media’s questions today: “I understand that this is a pretty talented group of evaluators in this room.” pic.twitter.com/cPojZNHakV — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) July 28, 2017

Belichick has never been afraid to call out a stupid question when he hears one. It’s part of what makes him who he is.