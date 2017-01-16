Bill Belichick has funny response to Mike Tomlin A-hole comment

Bill Belichick isn’t about to get sucked into the controversial storyline involving some private comments made by Mike Tomlin that were broadcast in public inadvertently.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown broadcast some of the team’s postgame celebration after Sunday night’s win over the Chiefs on Facebook Live, meaning some of Coach Tomlin’s speech went public. In his speech to his players, Tomlin called the Patriots A-holes (full story here).

Belichick was on Boston radio station WEEI Monday and was asked about Tomlin’s comments. He answered in typical Belichick fashion.

On @WEEI, Belichick asked about Tomlin's a-hole comment: "As you know I'm not on Snapface and all that so I don't really get those." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 16, 2017

More from Belichick, who loves screwing up the names of social-media platforms: "Not worried too much about what they put on InstantChat." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 16, 2017

Though Belichick is making it seem to the public as if he doesn’t care, you know a comment like that from the rival Steelers will fire him up privately.

The Patriots and Steelers face off in the playoffs seemingly every year, and this year’s AFC Championship Game will be just as intense as ever. As for Belichick’s derision of all things social media, well that goes back a long way.