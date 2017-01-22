Bill Belichick did not know Falcons had beaten Packers

What kind of preparation and focus does it take to reach seven Super Bowls as a head coach? The type of preparation that leads a head coach not to even know whom he’ll be facing.

In his postgame news conference after guiding the Patriots to a 36-17 win over the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, Bill Belichick was asked for his thoughts on facing the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

Belichick said he didn’t even know Atlanta had won:

I think I just broke some news to Bill Belichick. Asked preliminary thoughts on Falcons in Super Bowl, he said he didn't even know they won. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 23, 2017

Talk about having blinders on.

But this actually makes sense. The Patriots didn’t have time to think about the Falcons or Green Bay Packers because they needed to take care of business themselves. Both conference championship games were played back-to-back, so any time focused on another game would have taken away from the Patriots’ efforts to beat the Steelers, who are a very good team.

He may have been completely focused on beating the Steelers, but at least he enjoyed himself after the win by kissing his girlfriend.