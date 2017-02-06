Bill Belichick bemoans Patriots being ‘five weeks behind’ for 2017

There is a reason Bill Belichick is the best coach in the NFL and one of the best ever.

Not even twelve hours after winning his seventh Super Bowl as a coach and his fifth at the helm of the New England Patriots, Belichick’s response was simply to note that his team has some catching up to do if they want to be ready for 2017.

Bill Belichick asked about soaking it in: "As great as today is, in all honesty, we're five weeks behind in the 2017 season." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 6, 2017

This is the most Belichick quote ever. It’s almost parody at this point. This is what he does, though. He’s not afraid to hold his team accountable no matter how much they achieve. The guess here is that Belichick will find a way to properly compensate for those five lost weeks that his team wasted while winning a championship. He’ll get by.