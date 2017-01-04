Report: Bill Belichick reached out to Chip Kelly about role after Eagles firing

Chip Kelly did not have any coaching opportunities other than the San Francisco 49ers after the Philadelphia Eagles fired him. He did, however, have the chance to go to some other organizations in a lesser role.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports, Kelly was invited to take up an informal role with a number of organizations after the Eagles let him go. Most prominent among them were the New England Patriots, where coach Bill Belichick reached out to Kelly.

Ultimately, Kelly took the first head job offered to him in San Francisco, in part due to lingering bitterness over the end of his time in Philadelphia and a desire to restart his career immediately.

Kelly likely won’t have that opportunity this offseason. While there are a number of NFL coaching jobs available, he won’t be high on anyone’s list. That makes a scenario like this one a bit more likely, and the knowledge that Belichick was interested in bringing Kelly aboard in some form a year ago will only fuel that.