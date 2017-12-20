Bill Belichick rips reporter over odd question about Tom Brady’s trainer

Bill Belichick has never really enjoyed answering good questions from the media, which is why the New England Patriots coach gets particular ornery when he’s asked a bad question. And on Wednesday, he was asked a very bad question.

Reports have been swirling that some sort of rift has developed between Belichick and Tom Brady’s longtime personal trainer, Alex Guerrero. Naturally, the media wants to know more about this. But don’t expect to get any information from Belichick — especially if you try to compare Brady to his “adult son.”

Bill Belichick did NOT like this strange question about his relationship with Tom Brady & Alex Guerrero. pic.twitter.com/3pLZ8X3Iak — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) December 20, 2017

A lengthy article that was published in Boston Magazine two years ago labeled Guerrero a “glorified snake-oil salesman.” The piece went into detail about how the Federal Trade Commission discovered Guerrero was pretending to be a medical doctor and claiming he had products that could cure cancer and concussions. In other words, there’s reason to believe he’s a shady guy. That’s what the reporter who asked Belichick the question on Wednesday was getting at, but he went about it horribly.

Despite another report from the Boston Globe that claims Belichick has stripped Guerrero of some privileges he once had including traveling on team flights and being on the Patriots’ sideline, we have probably heard all we’re going to hear from Belichick on the subject.