Bill Belichick on not proposing rule changes: ‘We love the rules’

The New England Patriots almost always propose offseason rule changes to the league office, but they chose not to this year. Why?

According to Bill Belichick, his team likes things just the way they are.

When asked on Thursday about not submitting any rule change proposals, Belichick had a response that the “Patriots are cheaters” crowd is going to love.

“We love the rules the way they are,” he said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Yeah, we don’t want to change them.

Belichick had to have known what he was doing there.

The future Hall of Fame coach was also asked about overtime being shortened from 15 minutes to 10 minutes, and he downplayed it.

“I mean, I don’t think it’s a big deal,” Belichick said. “I mean, it’s shorter, so it is what it is.”

Between the rule change comments and what he had to say about concussions earlier in the week, Belichick is already in midseason form with his media sessions. All is well in Foxboro.