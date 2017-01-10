Report: Bills close to hiring Sean McDermott as head coach

The Buffalo Bills may be close to making a head coaching hire.

The Buffalo News’ Vic Carucci reports that the Bills are “zeroed in” on Sean McDermott as their next head coach. He says the two sides could have something finalized in the next day or so.

#Bills are zeroed in on Sean McDermott as their next HC. Could have something finalized in the next day or so. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) January 11, 2017

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora had this to say:

Hearing the Pegulas continue to be very intrigued by Sean McDermott. May well be the Bills next head coach — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 11, 2017

McDermott, 42, has been the defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers since 2011. The job he did in helping the team reach the Super Bowl last season got him lots of attention around the league.

In addition to interviewing with the Bills, McDermott interviewed with the 49ers and also received interest from the Chargers.

Prior to joining Carolina, McDermott was an assistant with the Eagles from 1999-2010, ascending from an administrative job in scouting to defensive coordinator.