Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Report: Bills close to hiring Sean McDermott as head coach

January 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

Sean McDermott

The Buffalo Bills may be close to making a head coaching hire.

The Buffalo News’ Vic Carucci reports that the Bills are “zeroed in” on Sean McDermott as their next head coach. He says the two sides could have something finalized in the next day or so.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora had this to say:

McDermott, 42, has been the defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers since 2011. The job he did in helping the team reach the Super Bowl last season got him lots of attention around the league.

In addition to interviewing with the Bills, McDermott interviewed with the 49ers and also received interest from the Chargers.

Prior to joining Carolina, McDermott was an assistant with the Eagles from 1999-2010, ascending from an administrative job in scouting to defensive coordinator.


